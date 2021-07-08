Tremblant Capital Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Tremblant Capital Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326,931 shares during the quarter. Q2 accounts for about 1.4% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned approximately 0.84% of Q2 worth $47,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cota Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC now owns 237,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,793,000 after purchasing an additional 55,241 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 523,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE QTWO traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.51 and a beta of 1.53. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.52 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.00.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.