Tremblant Capital Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Tremblant Capital Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,495,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,255,485 shares during the quarter. Tremblant Capital Group owned 2.14% of Realogy worth $37,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Realogy by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Realogy by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLGY stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 14,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

