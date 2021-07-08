Tremblant Capital Group Sells 1,408,403 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Tremblant Capital Group cut its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,408,403 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group owned about 0.12% of Restaurant Brands International worth $23,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,105,000 after purchasing an additional 68,792 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 535,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,788,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 138,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.71. 39,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,539. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.56.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $707,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,845,728.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

