Tremblant Capital Group Sells 166,859 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Tremblant Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,859 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for 4.1% of Tremblant Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned 0.29% of Spotify Technology worth $140,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.29.

NYSE:SPOT traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.50. 31,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,972. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of -66.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $211.10 and a 1 year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

