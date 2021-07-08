Tremblant Capital Group Sells 26,416 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Tremblant Capital Group lowered its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,416 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet comprises approximately 1.6% of Tremblant Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tremblant Capital Group owned 0.68% of Smartsheet worth $53,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,838.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 245,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

SMAR traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $73.86. 12,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,022. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,036.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $503,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,596.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,265 shares of company stock valued at $18,700,966 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

