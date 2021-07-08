Tremblant Capital Group Sells 50,409 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Tremblant Capital Group reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,409 shares during the period. Marriott Vacations Worldwide comprises 2.6% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned about 1.22% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $90,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,592 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $25,134,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $154.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,221. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

