Tremblant Capital Group Sells 6,889 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Tremblant Capital Group lessened its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the quarter. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. First Command Bank bought a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Chewy by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Cfra started coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.89.

NYSE CHWY traded down $3.02 on Thursday, reaching $80.62. 241,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,310,507. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.79. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,010.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,037,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,164,993.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,389,436 shares of company stock valued at $519,424,174. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.