Tremblant Capital Group Trims Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Tremblant Capital Group lessened its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957,914 shares during the quarter. Tremblant Capital Group owned about 0.55% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $11,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $140,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,760. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPC. Northern Trust Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

