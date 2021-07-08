Tremblant Capital Group Trims Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Tremblant Capital Group trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,615 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises approximately 3.0% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned about 0.09% of Charter Communications worth $101,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,521,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after buying an additional 154,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,830,000 after buying an additional 94,283 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after buying an additional 222,677 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,675,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $716.24.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $743.95. The company had a trading volume of 22,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,408. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $520.67 and a twelve month high of $743.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $694.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.