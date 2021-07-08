Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.23. Trevali Mining shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 64,761 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on TV. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of C$222.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$91.12 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Trevali Mining Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

