Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Shares Gap Down to $22.03

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.03, but opened at $20.72. Tri Pointe Homes shares last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 11,690 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.07. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,933 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,300,000 after purchasing an additional 954,448 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at $19,161,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at $12,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

