TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.50% of TriCo Bancshares worth $21,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCBK opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

