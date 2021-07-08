Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Trinseo worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trinseo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at about $15,422,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $56.88 on Thursday. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $196,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,576 shares of company stock worth $1,264,046. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

