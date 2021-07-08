Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.20. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 35,820 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 million, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 1.98%.

In other Trio-Tech International news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $53,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,385.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trio-Tech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Trio-Tech International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trio-Tech International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

