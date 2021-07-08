Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.06% of Triumph Bancorp worth $20,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $58,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.46.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.21 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,259 shares of company stock worth $2,758,924 in the last three months. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

