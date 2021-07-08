Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88. Triumph Group has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 3.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

