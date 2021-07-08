trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 46,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,063,465 shares.The stock last traded at $2.94 and had previously closed at $3.06.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.66.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.77.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that trivago will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of trivago by 960.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,123 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of trivago by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 839,654 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of trivago by 815.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at $501,000. 7.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

