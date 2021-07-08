Truist Securiti Weighs in on Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s FY2023 earnings at $18.12 EPS.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.17.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $256.73 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $273.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.12. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.