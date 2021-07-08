Trulite (NASDAQ:TRUL) Trading Down 11.5%

Trulite, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUL)’s share price dropped 11.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 1,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 9,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

In other news, CEO Kim A. Rivers bought 29,000 shares of Trulite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,260.00.

About Trulite (NASDAQ:TRUL)

Trulite, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development, production, sourcing, marketing, and sale of portable, semi-portable and stationary products, components, and systems that generate powers for off-grid applications in the United States. The company offers hydrogen fuel cells, photovoltaic solar panels, wind micro-turbines, batteries, charge controllers, and inverters.

