TrumpCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $92.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $405,042.51 and $92.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00062805 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00037698 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001138 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00268652 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000532 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00037824 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

