Tudor Pickering Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$7.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target boosted by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s current price.

WCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.75.

TSE:WCP traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,414,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,676. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.10 and a 12-month high of C$6.82. The firm has a market cap of C$3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.97.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,443,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,272,725. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$679,587.37. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,500 shares of company stock worth $98,675.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

