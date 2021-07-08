Tudor Pickering Reiterates Buy Rating for Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.38.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of CPG stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.94. 5,753,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,646. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$5.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.28.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.