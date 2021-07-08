Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.73.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,298.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,298.86.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at C$21.05 on Thursday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$26.45. The firm has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 5.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.31.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$666.81 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

