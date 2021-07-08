TurtleCoin (TRTL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $222,575.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $9.15 million and $222,575.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 59.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 105,443,977,445 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

