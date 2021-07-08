TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.11. TVA Group shares last traded at C$3.11, with a volume of 683 shares.

TVA.B has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on TVA Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on TVA Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get TVA Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$120.93 million and a P/E ratio of 4.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.