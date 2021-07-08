Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Trading Down 0.1%

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61. 1,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 29,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.