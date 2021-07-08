TwentyFour Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:TFIF)

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:TFIF traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 110.50 ($1.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,178. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 98.40 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 112.30 ($1.47). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.83.

In other news, insider Trevor Ash bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £55,000 ($71,857.85).

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

