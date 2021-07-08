TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Declares GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
SMIF stock traded up GBX 0.41 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 96.41 ($1.26). 177,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,767. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.49. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 97.80 ($1.28).
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined
Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.