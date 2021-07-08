TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Declares GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SMIF stock traded up GBX 0.41 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 96.41 ($1.26). 177,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,767. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.49. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 97.80 ($1.28).

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in Âless liquidÂ instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

