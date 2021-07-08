Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells $463,296.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.08, for a total value of $463,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total value of $2,416,646.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,485 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,445 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.64, for a total value of $1,028,814.80.

On Friday, May 7th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,019,067.75.

TWLO stock traded down $4.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $384.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,950. The stock has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.44 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.32 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Twilio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,871,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after purchasing an additional 943,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.77.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

