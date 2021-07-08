U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.14. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 580,485 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USEG. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.