Ubiq (UBQ) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000616 BTC on exchanges. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and $32,172.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,619.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,146.17 or 0.06579329 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.14 or 0.01505646 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00399123 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00152796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.65 or 0.00636566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00428735 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.97 or 0.00346322 BTC.

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

