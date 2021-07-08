UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 14,298 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,561 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,298 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Yelp worth $19,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 60,061 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,516 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,263 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 49,286 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,033,700 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $33,771,000 after purchasing an additional 190,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Yelp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,559 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp stock opened at $38.28 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -255.18 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $173,612.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,010. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.16.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

