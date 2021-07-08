UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.47% of PS Business Parks worth $20,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in PS Business Parks in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,523,980.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $390,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,697 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE PSB opened at $152.03 on Thursday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.26 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.91.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

