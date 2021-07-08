UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $19.61 Million Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,161 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 731,418 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of Sunrun worth $19,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,894,000 after buying an additional 333,396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,449,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,134,000 after buying an additional 92,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after buying an additional 1,625,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $428,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,488. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

