UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $20.07 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,893 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of FOX worth $20,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 1.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of FOX by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $34.50 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.