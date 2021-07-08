UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $20.50 Million Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,685 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.20% of East West Bancorp worth $20,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $70.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.97. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Compass Point lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

