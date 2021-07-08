UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $20.95 Million Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.51% of Rapid7 worth $20,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 206,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 33,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $100.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,194 shares of company stock worth $7,897,421. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

