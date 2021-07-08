UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $21.60 Million Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,871,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,855 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.17% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $21,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.43. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

