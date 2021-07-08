UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Everbridge worth $17,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $130,920.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,613.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

Shares of EVBG opened at $144.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

