UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 18,545 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.60% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $20,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 570,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 298,700 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 417,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRI. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Capital One Financial lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

WRI stock opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

