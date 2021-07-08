UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 20,253 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,253 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.23% of Brookfield Renewable worth $18,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 66.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

BEPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $41.77 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

