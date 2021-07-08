UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 10,861 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,861 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Avangrid worth $16,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Avangrid by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Avangrid by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

