UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 16,247 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 623,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,247 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.31% of OGE Energy worth $20,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGE. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in OGE Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 199,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 157,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 80.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 75,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.07. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

