UBS Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €56.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €51.41 ($60.48).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

