UBS Group Reiterates “€121.00” Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €121.00 ($142.35) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €132.93 ($156.39).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €124.50 ($146.47) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €116.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. SAP has a 1-year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1-year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a market capitalization of $146.86 billion and a PE ratio of 27.34.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

