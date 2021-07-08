UBU Finance (UBU) One Day Volume Hits $65,382.00

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, UBU Finance has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. UBU Finance has a total market capitalization of $536,887.46 and approximately $65,382.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UBU Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UBU Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00054482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.47 or 0.00858078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005321 BTC.

UBU Finance Profile

UBU Finance is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 9,512,306 coins and its circulating supply is 6,221,766 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

UBU Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UBU Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UBU Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UBU Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UBU Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.