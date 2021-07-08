UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $58.82. UFP Technologies shares last traded at $58.78, with a volume of 18,783 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.35. The company has a market cap of $442.44 million, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.93.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. UFP Technologies’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Daniel C. Croteau acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $76,972.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,576.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel C. Croteau acquired 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.35 per share, with a total value of $49,882.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,031 shares in the company, valued at $268,403.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

