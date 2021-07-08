UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.13

UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of UK Mortgages stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 72.40 ($0.95). 3,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,057. UK Mortgages has a 12 month low of GBX 54.50 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 75.50 ($0.99). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.10.
About UK Mortgages
Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for UK Mortgages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Mortgages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.