UMA Price Reaches $9.28 on Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, UMA has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $9.28 or 0.00028401 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $572.76 million and $29.21 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00055757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.16 or 0.00875796 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 92% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 103,653,825 coins and its circulating supply is 61,721,173 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.