Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.37.

UAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,112.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 184,921 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 145,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.